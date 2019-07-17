Daily
National News

Abuse survivors await apology from Anglican Church for physical harm: Bennett 

July 17, 2019 35 views

OTTAWA- Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the Anglican Church’s recent apology for “spiritual harm” it has done to Indigenous Peoples is a beginning.

But she says survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of an Anglican priest continue to wait for a formal apology for their physical harm.

Bennett says several survivors have been clear they want an apology from the church for the legacy of Ralph Rowe, a former priest and Boy Scout leader who abused children during the two decades he spent travelling among remote First Nations communities in northern Ontario.

On Friday, the church issued a public apology through Primate Fred Hiltz for “cultural and spiritual arrogance” toward all Indigenous Peoples and the harm it inflicted.

The apology does not refer to Rowe but in 2017, the church acknowledged the legacy of Rowe’s abuse and signalled it was working toward a “formal national apology to the victims of Ralph Rowe and to their communities.”

In a statement, the Anglican Church of Canada said it will offer an apology when communities and leaders have determined it is the right time and when communities affected are ready to receive it.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says he is hopeful the church, once ready, will be able to offer “tangible and meaningful” support to accompany its apology to all victims and families.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Former N.S. Crown fights for record release in bid to show premier defamed him

July 17, 2019 36

HALIFAX -A former Nova Scotia prosecutor suing the premier for defamation had his efforts to release…

Read more
Daily

Safety work wraps, salmon saving set to start at slide in B.C.’s Fraser River 

July 17, 2019 28

A rock slide on the Fraser River near Big Bar, B.C., has created a five-metre waterfall…

Read more

Leave a Reply