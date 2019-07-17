Atohsa family Healing Services meets with PM Trudeau

By Shirley Honyust Writer LONDON, ONT-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heard first hand how the Atlohsa Family Healing Services (AFHS) is working to help Indigenous families in London last week. AFHS organizers met with Trudeau during the kick off of the city’s Sunfest World Music Festival. a three day festival here. Trudeau acknowledged the hard work the Indigenous organization undertakes. AFHS focuses on programs and services for Indigenous families. Trudeau learned organizers working at the grassroots level are providing healing services from sexual abuse and domestic family violence through traditional teachings. They also provide various traditional healing methods such as women’s sharing circles, self-care evenings, craft circles, drumming and counselling for both men and women. Men also have services including the Anishinabek Niin Kilzhay and Boys to Men programs. Atlohsa Family…



