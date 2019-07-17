Local News
First Nation Hydro One shares investment up almost $70 million

July 17, 2019 43 views
Ironically Six Nation is not only a shareholder in Hydro One but investor in the Niagara Reinforcement Line that was protested by Six Nations people until Tuesday July 16, 2019 (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Ontario First Nations’ 14 million shares of Hydro One are paying off to the tune of almost $70 million in increased value. First Nations in Ontario, including Six Nations, acquired the shares at $18 per share in a deal with the province aimed at generating wealth and promoting economic development in communities. The sale was worth nearly $260 million when it finalized on Dec., 9, 2016. Now, almost three years later the shares have climbed to $22.93 (*as of July 2 2019) per share, or almost $330 million. The shares were bought for $259,038,216 and are now worth an estimated $329,985,905, Ron Jamieson, Six Nations representative on the Ontario First Nations Sovereign Wealth Fund Board (OFNSWF) says. The OFNSWF was set up as a…

