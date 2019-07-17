First Nation Hydro One shares investment up almost $70 million

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Ontario First Nations’ 14 million shares of Hydro One are paying off to the tune of almost $70 million in increased value. First Nations in Ontario, including Six Nations, acquired the shares at $18 per share in a deal with the province aimed at generating wealth and promoting economic development in communities. The sale was worth nearly $260 million when it finalized on Dec., 9, 2016. Now, almost three years later the shares have climbed to $22.93 (*as of July 2 2019) per share, or almost $330 million. The shares were bought for $259,038,216 and are now worth an estimated $329,985,905, Ron Jamieson, Six Nations representative on the Ontario First Nations Sovereign Wealth Fund Board (OFNSWF) says. The OFNSWF was set up as a…
Related Posts
Seamus O’Regan faces calls to visit Attawapiskat during state of emergency
July 17, 2019 10
OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan is facing calls from the federal NDP to visit the…
Former head of RCMP in Saskatchewan named province’s lieutenant governor
July 17, 2019 11
OTTAWA- A former head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan has been appointed the province’s new lieutenant-governor.…