First Nation Hydro One shares investment up almost $70 million

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers Ontario First Nations’ 14 million shares of Hydro One are paying off to the tune of almost $70 million in increased value. First Nations in Ontario, including Six Nations, acquired the shares at $18 per share in a deal with the province aimed at generating wealth and promoting economic development in communities. The sale was worth nearly $260 million when it finalized on Dec., 9, 2016. Now, almost three years later the shares have climbed to $22.93 (*as of July 2 2019) per share, or almost $330 million. The shares were bought for $259,038,216 and are now worth an estimated $329,985,905, Ron Jamieson, Six Nations representative on the Ontario First Nations Sovereign Wealth Fund Board (OFNSWF) says. The OFNSWF was set up as a…



