From Niagara Reinforcement Line…to Six Nations Band office

Hydro One gets injunction wants $280,000 in legal fees By Justin Lethbridge Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Protesters have dropped a protest of the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) after a Brantford judge granted Hydro One a permanent injunction Monday ordering Six Nations people off the unsurrendered Haudenosaunee lands the NRL was built on. The site was cleared by Tuesday morning and one protester said it is on the advice of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. A trailer blocking a roadway to the line has been moved to the Six Nations Band Administration building where the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) warned protesters manning a seven week protest there to leave the front lawn of the building or an injunction will served. It is the third injunction to hit Six Nations protesters…



