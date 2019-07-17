Fundraiser Held for Councillor Melba Thomas lost home to fire

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations community turned out to support Councillor Melba Thomas during a fundraiser held on Sunday. It’s been a little over two weeks since Councillor Thomas’s house was destroyed by a fire that the Six Nations Fire Department labelled suspicious. The fire occurred shortly after 4pm on Friday June 28th and luckily Councillor Thomas was out running errands when it occurred. The fire was quickly deemed suspicious by the Six Nations Fire Department but there has yet to be any update on the investigation by them, the Six Nations Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal. This is the second suspicious fire to target Councillor Thomas, her van was set on fire several years ago. Now living with her grandson Brody Thomas, the Councillor told the Turtle…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice