Fundraiser Held for Councillor Melba Thomas lost home to fire

By Justin Lethbridge Writer The Six Nations community turned out to support Councillor Melba Thomas during a fundraiser held on Sunday. It’s been a little over two weeks since Councillor Thomas’s house was destroyed by a fire that the Six Nations Fire Department labelled suspicious. The fire occurred shortly after 4pm on Friday June 28th and luckily Councillor Thomas was out running errands when it occurred. The fire was quickly deemed suspicious by the Six Nations Fire Department but there has yet to be any update on the investigation by them, the Six Nations Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal. This is the second suspicious fire to target Councillor Thomas, her van was set on fire several years ago. Now living with her grandson Brody Thomas, the Councillor told the Turtle…
Related Posts
Seamus O’Regan faces calls to visit Attawapiskat during state of emergency
July 17, 2019 10
OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan is facing calls from the federal NDP to visit the…
Former head of RCMP in Saskatchewan named province’s lieutenant governor
July 17, 2019 11
OTTAWA- A former head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan has been appointed the province’s new lieutenant-governor.…