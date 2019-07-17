Injunctions may be served, but ring hollow

A Brantford judge may have issued an injunction against Six Nations people objecting to Hydro One’s presence on Haudenosaunee lands, but that won’t stop the movement. And it is a generational movement. One that has lasted considerably longer than the 95 years the band systems have been in Haudenosaunee communities. In Ontario Hydro’s case those towers found themselves planted in a ring around the community when Haudenosaunee protested an attempt to run the transmission lines through Six Nations in the 1950s without any thought of getting permission for either location. The grandparents of today’s protesters stood in front of massive equipment refusing to allow the lines to go through fearing not only a loss of lands but illnesses associated with living under or near the lines. That was 65 years…



