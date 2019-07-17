Injunctions may be served, but ring hollow

A Brantford judge may have issued an injunction against Six Nations people objecting to Hydro One’s presence on Haudenosaunee lands, but that won’t stop the movement. And it is a generational movement. One that has lasted considerably longer than the 95 years the band systems have been in Haudenosaunee communities. In Ontario Hydro’s case those towers found themselves planted in a ring around the community when Haudenosaunee protested an attempt to run the transmission lines through Six Nations in the 1950s without any thought of getting permission for either location. The grandparents of today’s protesters stood in front of massive equipment refusing to allow the lines to go through fearing not only a loss of lands but illnesses associated with living under or near the lines. That was 65 years…
Related Posts
Seamus O’Regan faces calls to visit Attawapiskat during state of emergency
July 17, 2019 11
OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan is facing calls from the federal NDP to visit the…
Former head of RCMP in Saskatchewan named province’s lieutenant governor
July 17, 2019 11
OTTAWA- A former head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan has been appointed the province’s new lieutenant-governor.…