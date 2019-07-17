Editorial
ticker

Injunctions may be served, but ring hollow

July 17, 2019 25 views

A Brantford judge may have issued an injunction against Six Nations people objecting to Hydro One’s presence on Haudenosaunee lands, but that won’t stop the movement. And it is a generational movement. One that has lasted considerably longer than the 95 years the band systems have been in Haudenosaunee communities. In Ontario Hydro’s case those towers found themselves planted in a ring around the community when Haudenosaunee protested an attempt to run the transmission lines through Six Nations in the 1950s without any thought of getting permission for either location. The grandparents of today’s protesters stood in front of massive equipment refusing to allow the lines to go through fearing not only a loss of lands but illnesses associated with living under or near the lines. That was 65 years…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Seamus O’Regan faces calls to visit Attawapiskat during state of emergency 

July 17, 2019 11

OTTAWA- Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan is facing calls from the federal NDP to visit the…

Read more
Daily

Former head of RCMP in Saskatchewan named province’s lieutenant governor

July 17, 2019 11

OTTAWA- A former head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan has been appointed the province’s new lieutenant-governor.…

Read more