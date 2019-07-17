OPP charge two in ATM theft from local gas station in Norfolk County 

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont.- Ontario Provincial Police have charged two Six Nations people after an ATM was stolen from a local gas station in Norfolk County, Ont., last December.

Police said two people from Six Nations, aged 35 and 39 years-old, have been charged with breaking and entering and mischief over $5,000.

Investigators say the suspects broke into a store inside of the gas station on Dec. 3 of last year and unsuccessfully tried to remove the ATM machine by hand.

Police say the suspects then used a pickup truck to take the ATM, reversing into the store causing thousands of dollars in damages before driving away with the ATM in tow. Police eventually found the ATM in a ditch.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga at a later date.

