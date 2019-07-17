Daily
National News

OPP charge two in ATM theft from local gas station in Norfolk County 

July 17, 2019 30 views

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont.- Ontario  Provincial Police have charged two Six Nations people after  an ATM was stolen from a local gas station in Norfolk County, Ont., last December.

Police said two people from Six Nations, aged 35 and 39 years-old, have been charged with breaking and entering and mischief over $5,000.

Investigators say the suspects broke into a store inside of the gas station on Dec. 3 of last year and unsuccessfully tried to remove the ATM machine by hand.

Police say the suspects then used a pickup truck to take the ATM, reversing into the store causing thousands of dollars in damages before driving away with the ATM in tow. Police eventually found the ATM in a ditch.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga at a later date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Former N.S. Crown fights for record release in bid to show premier defamed him

July 17, 2019 33

HALIFAX -A former Nova Scotia prosecutor suing the premier for defamation had his efforts to release…

Read more
Daily

Safety work wraps, salmon saving set to start at slide in B.C.’s Fraser River 

July 17, 2019 28

A rock slide on the Fraser River near Big Bar, B.C., has created a five-metre waterfall…

Read more

Leave a Reply