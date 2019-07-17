Six Nations Elected serves injunction notice on protesters

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Six Nations protesters have vowed to remain outside the Six Nations band administration office after being served with notice of an injunction Tuesday. At least one protester said they have no intention of leaving after the site was reinforced with a trailer moved from the Niagara Reinforcement Line blockage. The front lawn of the band office has been occupied by a group of protesters since May 27th. The group has barred the Elected Councillors, Elected Chief Ava Hill and SAO Dayle Bomberry from the premises. Starting as a one day act for National Day of Action, the occupation has grown into a semi-permanent site complete with a portable bathroom, wooden barricade, several tents, ceremonial fire and RV’s. In response to the continued occupation, SNEC had a…



