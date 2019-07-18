Police

The Brantford Police Service is requesting assistance in identifying a male.

The Brantford Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male.
On Monday July 8, 2019 the Brantford Police Service responded to a call of a Sexual Assault at Earl Haig Park on Market Street, Brantford. The investigation involved a 20 year old female and an unknown male. The victim was not physically injured in the incident. Police are trying to identify a male who is believed to have information relating to this investigation. The male is described as a white male, between 30-40 years of age, bald, no shirt, wearing dark colored shorts. The male was carrying a blue bag with a green shirt over his shoulder. The male may have left the area in a red midsized car.

