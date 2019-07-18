Names released in Brantfords double homicide investigation

Update

On Thursday July 18, 2019 at approximately 7:55 a.m. Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at an address on Park Road South. Community Patrol Officers attended to the address where they located the residents Larry Reynolds 64 years and Lynn VanEvery 62 years who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical services however succumb to their injuries.

The Major Crime Unit has continued to investigate this incident throughout the day. As part of the investigation a vehicle was identified as leaving the area and has since been located on Rowanwood Ave.

The Brantford Police Service is currently receiving assistance from Forensic Identification Units from the O.P.P and Woodstock Police Service. The investigation into this incident will continue throughout the day and residents can expect to see a police presence at both locations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

Brantford Police Investigating Double Homicide

