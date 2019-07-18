Brantford Police Investigating Double Homicide

The Brantford Police Service is currently investigating a double homicide that took place this morning at approximately 7:55 a.m. at an address on Park Road South, Brantford.

On Thursday July 18, 2019 at approximately 7:55 a.m. Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at an address on Park Road South. Community Patrol Officers attended to the residence where they located a male and female victim who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated by emergency medical services however succumb to their injuries. The names of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Members of the Brantford Police Major Crime Unit are currently investigation the incident. The area will be closed to the public for some time as the investigation continues. This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence.

