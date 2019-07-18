Counter Charges Stem From Same Incident: Both Six Nations SAO And Protester Facing Assault Charges

Dayle Bomberry Six Nations SAO facing assault charge (Turtle Island News file photo)

By Justin Lethbridge

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Six Nations eight week old Six Nations Elected Council protest on the front lawn of the band office now has two people facing assault charges after an altercation in a parking lot the first day of the protest in May.

Protester Rhonda Martin and Six Nations Council’s Senior Administration Officer Dayle Bomberry are both facing assault charges after the two launched private complaints against each other.

Martin, a Six Nations woman, was in court for her first appearance on June 29th to answer the charge of assault pressed by Bomberry. She has been put over to July 26th.

Martin’s counter charge against Bomberry was heard in court on July 17th.

Justice of the Peace Eileen Walker issued a summons for Bomberry to appear on an assault charge after a hearing to determine if the charge would be laid Wednesday, July 17th

Rhonda Martin told the court the altercation with Bomberry began after several women noticed a man loitering around the Six Nations library parking lot.

Martin said she didn’t recognize the man and worried for her community’s safety. Martin told the court she went over and asked him who he was and what he was doing. He would only identified himself as Sam and was quickly called by SAO Dayle Bomberry who was parked in the lot in his pick-up truck.

Martin said when she continued to ask the man who he was, Bomberry, who had exited the truck, involved himself in the situation, reportedly shoving her twice and hitting her with his truck’s door. Martin said she shoved Bomberry back and told him never to touch her again.

When explaining her actions to the court, Martin said that there had been reports of children on the Six Nations being watched and nearly abducted in the past. Martin told Her Worship of the Peace Eileen Walker that she felt that she needed to press private charges for her daughters.

“I want to proceed because I’m a woman. Given the fact of what is happening in the world, with our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, any man who puts their hands on a woman cannot be allowed to go unpunished. I don’t want my daughters to see what happened and think that that is okay, because it isn’t.”

Her Worship of the Peace Walker said that based on the evidence she heard there was ‘significant evident’ that an assault had occurred. The Crown deferred their decision as to whether criminal charges, in addition to the private charge Martin has laid, will be placed until the matter returns to the court. SAO Bomberry has been issued a notice of appearance for August 29th at the Ontario Court of Justice to hear the charges against him.

