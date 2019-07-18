Daily
National News

Heat warning issued for Brant County

July 18, 2019 14 views

BRANT COUNTY, ONT-The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning, effective July 18, 2019.

A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius during the evening, or a humidex higher than 40 degrees Celsius.

The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

To help keep everyone cool and safe in the heat we encourage you to share these health protective messages.

 

