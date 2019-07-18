Daily
National News

Two From Six Nations Charged In ATM Theft

July 18, 2019 288 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Monday, December 3, 2018 at approximately 12:16 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated the theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from a gas station located a at a Front Road, Port Rowan, Norfolk County address.

 

It was determined that on Monday, December 3, 2018 between 12:11 a.m. and 12:16 a.m., unknowns suspected attended the address and gained entry into the store. The suspects then attempted to remove an ATM machine however were unsuccessful. A pickup truck was then used to reverse into the store causing thousands of dollars in damage.

 

The ATM was ultimately removed from the store at which time the pickup truck fled from the area with the cash machine in tow. The ATM was later located by investigators in a ditch and has been recovered.

 

As a result of investigation, members of the Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit took two people into custody without incident.

 

Charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000 is 39-year-old Jeffrey Lee MARTIN of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario.

 

Charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000 is 35-year-old Rory Sean GENERAL of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario.

 

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga at a later date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Counter Charges Stem From Same Incident: Both Six Nations SAO And Protester Facing Assault Charges

July 18, 2019 36

Dayle Bomberry Six Nations SAO facing assault charge (Turtle Island News file photo) By Justin Lethbridge…

Read more
Daily

Precaution Urged During Heat Warning for Brant, Brantford Six Nations areas

July 18, 2019 13

July 18, 2019 BRANTFORD, ON – The public is urged to take precautions as the Medical Officer…

Read more

Leave a Reply