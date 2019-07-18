Two From Six Nations Charged In ATM Theft

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – On Monday, December 3, 2018 at approximately 12:16 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated the theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from a gas station located a at a Front Road, Port Rowan, Norfolk County address.

It was determined that on Monday, December 3, 2018 between 12:11 a.m. and 12:16 a.m., unknowns suspected attended the address and gained entry into the store. The suspects then attempted to remove an ATM machine however were unsuccessful. A pickup truck was then used to reverse into the store causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The ATM was ultimately removed from the store at which time the pickup truck fled from the area with the cash machine in tow. The ATM was later located by investigators in a ditch and has been recovered.

As a result of investigation, members of the Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit took two people into custody without incident.

Charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000 is 39-year-old Jeffrey Lee MARTIN of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario.

Charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000 is 35-year-old Rory Sean GENERAL of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, Ontario.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga at a later date.

Add Your Voice