Assembly of First Nations annual meeting in New Brunswick next week

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK- Indigenous people from across the country are expected to begin arriving here this weekend as the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) holds its 40th Annual General Assembly (AGA) July 23 to July 25.

Under the theme of ‘Celebrating Successes and Giving Thanks’, the assembly runs from Tuesday July 23 run to Wednesday July 25, 2019. The AFN’s annual golf tournament is Monday, billed as a pre-assembly day. Opening ceremonies are Tuesday morning.

Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill and a number of Six Nations Band Councillors will be attending the assembly next week just as a SNEC court injunction is expected to be served removing protesters who have been camped out on the band council administration building lawn for four months.The protest began in May marking the National Day of Action protesting the federal government’s proposed Indigenous Rights Framework.

The Six Nations protest has continued in front of the band administration building growing to include tents, a teepee, and trailers. Protesters have expressed concerns the Six Nations Elected Band Council has overstepped its federal mandate as an administrative body by approving its own citizenship code, a residency code and engaging in land rights among other concerns. Meetings between SNEC and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, the traditional governing body at Six Nations, failed to end the protest.

The AFN will be holding a variety of sessions including housing, water, fisheries, Indigenous Languages, Policy Tables and Nation Building Beyond the Indian Act sessions and Treaty sessions.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is the only confirmed federal party leader attending the event. The Honourable Carolyn Bennett Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, will represent the Liberal Party at the event , MP Cathy McLeod will represent the Conservative Party and MP Guy Caron will represent the NDP.

On Wednesday the AFN will discuss the MMIWG final report.

This year marks the first year the AFN has gone totally paperless. All delegates are being encouraged to bring their laptops/iPads.

