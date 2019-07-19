Brantford police release video of homicide suspect dressed all in black

Internal investigation: No police dispatched when call reports suspicious activity 51 minutes before shooting

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have released a video of a suspect in the Park Road South double homicide that shows a lone

gunman running up to the home where a man and a woman were shot Thursday morning.

The 41 second video, showed a man dressed all in black, with a balaclava covering his face and his gun drawn running from a parked car towards the house .

He is caught again on video running back to the parked vehicle and the driver’s side of the car. A second vehicle is seen driving by and the gunman, in the driver’s seat, follows. The video was released at a news conference Friday morning.

Brantford Police are continuing to investigate the murders of 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and his 62-year-old wife Lynn VanEvery, who is from the Six Nations. The two were shot and killed at a residence on Park Road South at approximately 8am Thursday morning.

Responding to the scene following a 9-1-1 call, Community Patrol Officers found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. While they were treated at the scene by emergency medical services, they both succumbed to their injuries. Brantford Police said that the couple lived at the residence. They also said that there were other individuals at the residence when the incident occurred but none of them were injured.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident which they do not believe is a random act of violence. It is in not yet known how many people were involved in the incident nor is the reason for the attack known.

Police did release the detailed descriptions of two vehicles which were seen in the area at the time of the incident. The first is a Black Chrysler 300 with shiny chrome trim around the doors, ’10 spoke’ chrome rimes and blacked out windows with black door handles. The second vehicle is described as a dark grey or black vehicle.

At the press conference held on Friday, Brantford Police Chief Geoff Nelson said that an internal investigation is being launched following the double homicide. He said that police received a report about suspicious activity in the neighbourhood where the incident occurred some 51 minutes prior to the shooting. He said that no police officers were dispatched to look into the report and he has called for an internal investigation to determine why no police were dispatched.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

REMARKS: CHIEF GEOFF NELSON

“First, I want to convey my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims. This was a horrific act of violence and I’m thankful for the efforts of Victim Services of Brant, who have been providing support to the family.

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, at approximately 7:55 a.m., Brantford Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at an address on Park Road South. Community Patrol Officers attended to the address, where they located the residents, Larry Reynolds (64 years old) and Lynn VanEvery (62 years old), who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical services, however, succumbed to their injuries.

The Major Crime Unit has continued to investigate this incident. As part of the investigation, a vehicle was identified as being in and leaving the area. We believe that this vehicle was located on Rowanwood Avenue later that day. As is the case in any major investigation, we take care to look at every aspect of the case.

Through this initial work, I was informed that we received a call to our communication centre on the morning of July 18th, citing a suspicious vehicle in the area where the homicides occurred. This call was received 51 minutes before the incident. It is my understanding a police vehicle was ultimately not dispatched. This is not generally the practice of the Brantford Police Service. As such, I’ve directed that an internal investigation be undertaken to determine the circumstances surrounding this particular matter.

I want to be clear that such calls to our dispatch service from local residents are critically important for our work as police officers. We depend on them to obtain critical information to support our policing activities and we want to thank the individual who took the time to come forward with this information.

I have been provided with the following update: the victims of this double homicide, Larry Reynolds and Lynn VanEvery, were husband and wife and did reside at the residence. There were others in the residence at the time and they were unharmed; I will not be disclosing the number of people or their identities.

Two suspect vehicles have been identified as being in the area at the time of the incident. They are described as: a black Chrysler 300, 4-door, with shiny chrome trim around the doors. It had “10-spoke” shiny chrome rims, “blacked out” windows and black door handles. We believe that this was the vehicle recovered on Rowanwood Avenue yesterday; and a dark grey or black vehicle, the make and model of which are still being investigated.

At this point in the investigation, it is still unknown how many people were involved in this incident. The only description I have at this time is of one male suspect who was wearing all black, with a balaclava covering his face. As information becomes available it will be provided.

This incident is not believed to be a random act of violence. The suspects appeared to have intentionally targeted this residence and the motive behind the shootings remains a focus of the investigation.

We remain focused on using every resource at our disposal to complete a thorough and exhaustive investigation into these homicides. I want to thank the hard-working men and women of the Brantford Police Service for their incredible effort and determination in this regard.

We will be uploading images and a video related to this incident to our website in hopes that the public will be able to assist us in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime.

Finally, I want to assure you that those responsible are going to be held accountable for their actions. Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional specific details at this time, but we are committed to keeping the public informed when we have more information.

I want to thank you again for your patience and assistance as we work to conduct our investigation.

I do want to comment on the recent gun violence in Brantford.

2019 in Brantford has been unprecedented as is relates to gun violence.

To-date there has been 12 shootings in Brantford, with four fatalities. I believe that you have already reported that the rate of shootings in Brantford this year is twice that of Toronto – this is true.

Generally speaking, these 12 shooting incidents were not random criminal acts; the persons involved are believed to be entrenched within criminal and high-risk lifestyles, and in most cases we believe they were known to each other. Regardless, these incidents and the increased presence of guns in our City pose a significant risk to community safety. It’s of great concern that a number of these incidents could have resulted in innocent bystanders being harmed.

As you are already aware, the Brantford Police Service introduced a Gun Violence Reduction Strategy earlier this year, a part of which was the creation of a new Task Force to specifically focus on gun-related crime. This Task Force was formed in late April.

The Task Force has proven to be effective with more than 20 arrests, the execution of 15 search warrants, and the recovery of a number of illicit firearms, drugs and money.

In fact, approximately 12-hours before yesterday’s homicides, our officers executed a search warrant on a residence, arresting four people and recovering another firearm and ammunition.

The prevailing question is “What else can be done?”

Notwithstanding what we are experiencing locally, gun violence is not just a Brantford issue, or a Toronto or Ottawa issue. I reference those communities because they have received direct funding from the Province to address gun violence in their communities. Gun violence is an Ontario issue. Those responsible for this violence are transient; they reside in your communities and mine, they commit crimes in multiple jurisdictions.

Addressing this issue will require the coordination and deployment of a multi-jurisdictional intervention strategy, and this will require greater support from the Provincial Government.

Specifically, we have asked for financial support from the Province, through the Community Safety and Policing grant, so we can fully implement our Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, which would include our working in partnership with other jurisdictions to identify individual players and networks of players connected to gun-related crimes.

Thank you again for joining us today, and for your patience and assistance as we work to conduct our investigation.

