OLG MAKES FIRST-QUARTER PAYMENT TO BRANTFORD

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON – Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) today issued a first-quarter (April 1 to June 30, 2019) non-tax gaming revenue payment of $1,530,616 to the City of Brantford for hosting Elements Casino Brantford.

Since November 1999, Brantford has received more than $84 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“OLG has established tremendous partnerships with host municipalities and the revenue generated at these local gaming sites is helping to improve the quality of life for individuals and families right across the province,” Will Bouma, MPP for Brantford-Brant.

“These funds are invested in plenty of important projects, including much needed investment in local infrastructure, community programs and services, roads and public transit,” Bouma said.

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

OLG provides the Ontario government with its largest source of non-tax revenue from Government Business Enterprises. In 2017-2018, this amounted to $2.49 billion.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; PlayOLG Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $50 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment, prevention and research of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year, proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

