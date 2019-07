This past weekend’s soaring temperatures kept a lot of people indoors but at the 92nd annual Indian Defense Leaque of America’s border crossing celebrations dancers competed amid sweltering heat for prizes. (Photo by Dakota Brant)…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page