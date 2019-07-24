Crop Circles Sparked a 20-Year Search for Answers

By Justin Lethbridge Writer MISSISSAUGUA OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- Clynt King considers himself as the least-likely person to receive a message from the ‘star people’. “They picked the person who knew the least about our culture,” He told the Turtle Island News.”I’m an environmental scientist, I never went to any ceremonies, I didn’t speak the language and then suddenly this shows up and I thought, well isn’t this a puzzle. I wasn’t going to walk away from it until I solved it.” The puzzle came on July 22nd, 1999 when he discovered a series of seven symbols stretching the length off a foot ball field, in the corn field behind his house. An eighth symbol was later found in another corn field next door, both of which are owned by Clynt’s…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice