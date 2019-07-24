Historic Mohawk Chapel Hosts Choral Concert

The historic Mohawk Chapel played host to three unique local musical acts last weekend during its Choral Concert. Despite the humid weather, the successful event saw brother act VersaCello, James Wilson and Lacey Hill perform inside the historic church. Starting the afternoon off were brothers Maximillian and Theodor Aoki from Hamilton. Classically trained musicians, the cello-playing brother act recently won the 2015 JUNO Turn it On: Sound Off competition. Six Nations own James Wilson took the stage next delivering a mix of covers and original music from his latest album. A well known singer, Wilson has performed on the Six Nations at multiple events in recent months as well as across Canada and the US most famously as a back-up singer for Lorde at the 2017 MMVA’s. The final act…



