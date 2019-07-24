Ottawa announces $4M funding to preserve Indigenous languages in Atlantic Canada

FREDERICTON- The federal government will spend more than $4.1 million over two years to preserve and promote Indigenous languages in Atlantic Canada.

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan made the announcement this morning at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

He says the funding will support 36 community-based projects, including language camps and immersion programs.

There will also be mentor-apprentice programs in the region’s Indigenous communities.

O’Regan says the projects can have a major impact on the revitalization of Indigenous languages. 2019 is the International year of Indigenous languages.

The funding announcement comes as the Assembly of First Nations holds its annual general assembly in Fredericton.

