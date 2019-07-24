Local News
ticker

SNEC injunction says protest hurts powwow community impact

July 24, 2019 126 views
Gary Johnson (left) told the court he was not involved in the protest but appears on the notice of injunction. He will now have to seek legal advice on how to be removed or appeal to SNEC to remove him. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer An interim injunction barring protesters from continuing to occupy the Six Nations Band Administration grounds has been granted after a Brantford judge said the protest could hurt the community impact of the annual powwow. Court was told the continued protest will adversely affect the cultural and economic impact of the upcoming Pow Wow. It was listed as one of the examples of irreparable damage the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says it and the community may suffer. The notice lists a group of individuals as well as ‘Jane Doe, John Doe and person’s unknown’ effectively extending the order to anyone trespassing on the grounds. The order does not prevent anyone named from accessing the band office for any legal business they have with SNEC. Instead it…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Contraband tobacco and vehicle seizure in South Glengarry: CRTF

July 24, 2019 31

  (South Glengarry, ON) On July 7th, 2019, while patrolling the shoreline of the St. Lawrence…

Read more
Daily

Samuel de Champlain monument will be re installed in Orillia, with alterations 

July 24, 2019 31

OTTAWA- A much-debated monument to Samuel de Champlain will be re-installed in an Ontario town, but…

Read more