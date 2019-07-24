The Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development is no more

By Lynda Powless Editor The Assembly of First Nations has kicked off its 40th annual general assembly focusing on Climate Change, Restorative Justice, clean drinking water and getting out the Indigenous vote for federal election 2019. AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde told over 400 chiefs, delegates and elders action is needed on water, children and environment. And he said Indigenous people need to get out to vote. In 2015, 65.1% percent of the Indigenous population country wide got out to vote. That’s an almost 20 per cent increase over 2011 when 47 percent voted. He said politicians need to pay heed to Indigenous peoples issues. “If you want to become prime minister or member of Parliament, you better listen to our people and our concerns, because we vote now and have…



