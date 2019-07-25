Brantford Police Fielding Angry Calls About Amber Alert In Abduction Of Child

By Justin Lethbridge

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT-An Amber Alert issued after the abduction of a two-year-old girl has led to the Brantford Police fielding multiple angry calls and messages about the alerts which were issued after 3:00am Thursday morning.

“3 o’clock in the **** morning- no- I haven’t seen her. This went off five **** times. I am in oshawa. What in the **** are you thinking.”

Is just one of the examples of messages sent to the police’s public email account today.

The decision to issue an Amber Alert was made after police responded to a call just after 12:00 am about an abduction and an assault at an address on Bissett Ave, Brantford. After investigation police determined that a male, who was already known to police, had orchestrated a ruse in order to abduct his two-year-old daughter from the care of her mother.

Police said that in addition to breaking into the mother’s home and abducting the child, the male assaulted the mother and another occupant of the residence before fleeing with three accomplices in a vehicle. The suspects were eventually apprehended in Hamilton and the child returned safely.

Despite the positive outcome, there have been numerous phone calls to the Brantford Police to complain about the alerts including one person, who is now being investigated for public mischief, who called 911 to complain 11 times in one day.

A police statement issued from Inspector Scott Williams of the Brantford Police Force is reminding the public not to tie up emergency lines with complaints.

“Brantford Police Service would like to remind the public that contacting the police service to complain takes resource away from legitimate police investigations. We will continue to utilize any technology so that we can effectively and quickly investigate criminal matters. When a child is abducted, it is our duty to utilize any and all resources available to facilitate a lawful investigation, and to locate the child as soon as possible. We expect the public to support our stance.”

The release also says that the Brantford Police Service stands by their decision to connect with their policing partners in order to call and Amber Alert in relation to the abduction. It also says that the police follow guidelines before activating an Amber Alert.

“Brantford Police Service follows strict guidelines for investigating child abductions. Investigation immediately commenced with experienced and seasoned supervisors. These supervisors have Major Case Management backgrounds. A Senior Officer was consulted, who provided authorization to conduct an application of an Amber Alert.”

It adds that the main objective with the alerts is the safe return of the child and that the early stage of an investigation into an abduction is critical.

“Time is critical in saving the lives of abducted children, and with time comes a growing geography of concern. Once a child is abducted there is no way to determine the exact location the abductor is headed. As the abductor could travel quickly, it is important to alert the entire province. The abductor or vehicle information may be known to people in other areas of the province and issuing the alert province wide may result with more information to assist with the investigation. The decision to utilize the Ontario Amber Alert is based on established criteria, and is never taken lightly.”

The statement thanks the Ontario Provincial Police and Hamilton Police Service as well as members of the public for the positive results of the investigation.

