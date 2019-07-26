Kanesatake chief meets with federal and provincial officials over Oka land dispute

MONTREAL- Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon is meeting with representatives from the federal and provincial governments in an attempt to defuse tensions over a land dispute near the Quebec town of Oka.

Simon and Ghislain Picard, Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Quebec and Labrador, arrived for a 9 a.m. meeting today at a downtown office tower in Montreal.

A spokesperson for Simon said Marc Miller, parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, and Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Sylvie D’Amours are attending the meeting.

Quebec land developer Grégoire Gollin signed an agreement with the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake to give back a parcel of pine forest that was at the heart of Oka Crisis 29 years ago.

The mayor of the neighbouring town of Oka offended many when he raised concerns about becoming encircled by Kanesatake.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said property values would decline and raised fears of illegal dumping and an expansion of cannabis and cigarette merchants. “We are going to have pot shacks at the entrance of Oka, pot shacks at the exit. Who’s going to want to come and live in Oka?” said Quevillon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the mayor of Oka’s remarks disrespectful.

In 1990, Oka announced a golf course expansion into the forest known as The Pines. As tensions started to rise between Quebec provincial police and a small group of Mohawks defending the land, gunfire erupted and a police officer was killed on July 11. A 78-day showdown was sparked before a deal was struck to bring down the barricades in exchange for nixing the golf course expansion.

After nearly three decades, strained relations and long-standing disputes over the land remain.

At a special meeting in Oka last Wednesday, Quevillon claimed he wasn’t consulted on the land transfer.

Following the meeting, the mayor also stood by his remarks in spite of condemnation from Kanesatake and Trudeau.

“They aren’t racist comments,” he said. “Unfortunately they are reality.”

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon said a meeting is planned with Quevillon immediately after today’s talks with federal and provincial officials. But the chief said he will not participate unless the Oka mayor apologizes for his comments.

