Six Nations Band office broken into, protesters removed

Protesters Donna Powless refused to leave the encampment and had to be escorted off the Six Nations Band Administration property by Six Nations Police Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

OHSWEKEN-Six Nations Police said the Six Nations Band Administration office was broken into sometime during the past two month long protest with offices ransacked and items missing.

Upon returning to the Administration Office on Monday morning, staff discovered signs that it had been broken into.

Shut down for two months as community members occupied the area, the band office has sat unused.Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has been operating out of other band buildings. Aside from a few staff who accessed the building periodically during the shut down for IT issues and to retrieve items like a hearing aid and glasses, demonstrators said that nobody had been into the building.

A statement released by SNEC Monday afternoon says otherwise. “Upon entering the building, it was clear that the building has been broken into. Several offices had been rummaged through and materials had been stolen from the office of the Elected Chief and the Senior Administrative Officer. This matter will be investigated further.”

On Monday morning SNEC staff, councillors and employees from A6N returned to the band office accompanied by Six Nations Police. They removed the various tents and debris from the property and police escorted three demonstrators at the site off the premises. The break-In was reportedly discovered when Elected Chief Ava Hill and Councillors entered the building. No injuries or arrests were made during the retaking of the office but police remain on scene to monitor the area.

A media release by the Six Nations Police said that offices in the administration building had been ransacked and items had been stolen from the building including papers, files and personal items belonging to employees.

The release confirms that the Six Nations Police will be investigating the break, enter and theft and asks that anyone with information about the incident contact police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

