Six Nations man facing charges in two car crashes

TWO COLLISION INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO MULTIPLE CHARGES FOR DRIVER

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 19-year-old male with multiple offences including drinking and driving following two collision investigations in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Saturday July 27, 2019 at 7:35 p.m., OPP responded to a collision that occurred in a parking lot on Main Street North in Hagersville where a witness reported the vehicle involved had fled the scene.

While officers were patrolling for the vehicle that fled, a witness reported a collision where a vehicle had collided into the ditch and rolled over on Indian Line Road in Hagersville.

OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Indian Line Road and located the vehicle and one injured occupant.

The male driver was transported by paramedics to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigation determined the vehicle was involved in both collisions.

Further investigation determined the male driver was impaired by alcohol.

OPP has charged 19-year-old Degagwihtgyes JACOBS of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with:

Impaired driving

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision

Use plates not authorized for vehicle

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice