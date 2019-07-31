Anishinaabe woman seeks NDP nomination in Brantford-Brant federal election

BRANTFORD, Ont. – Grand Erie District School Board Indigenous Education Lead Sabrina Sawyer is seeking the NDP’s nomination for the riding of Brantford-Brant in the Federal Election this fall. “There’s a divisive trend in politics right now that is undoing the progressive gains we’ve made over the past few decades,” said Sawyer “I need to be able to say to my family, my friends and to this community that I have done everything possible to not only stand up against these trends, but to do everything I can to reverse them.” She said she believes in NDP Party Leader Jagmeet Singh and the federal NDP are best suited to address Brantford-Brant issues. “Too many of our families are having to choose between their essential medications and having enough money to cover…
