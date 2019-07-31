Brantford Police investigation results in nine people facing firearm and drug offences

BRANTFORD ONT-Nine people are facing drug and illegal firearms charges in a Brantford Police investigation that has spanned almost five months.

Brantford Police Service has charged three males and six females with numerous firearm and drug related charges stemming from an ongoing drug investigation by the Brantford Police Service Task Force that began this past spring and culminated on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019, with the execution of judicial authorizations at addresses on:

1. Pearl Street, Brantford, ON

2. Queensway Drive, Brantford, ON

3. Banbury Road, Brantford, ON

4. Westmount Road East, Kitchener, ON

Police have seized:

 A large quantity of Canadian money

 784 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of $196,100

 (65) 40 milligram OxyNeo tablets with a street value of $2,600

 (8) 20 milligram Oxycodone tablets with a street value of $160.00

 Pump action shotgun

 21 shotgun shells

 14 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

 7 rounds of 45 calibre ammunition

 Hydraulic Press

 The seizure of a 2013 Audi R5Q and 2016 Porsche Cayenne that are being investigated as property obtained by crime.

The estimated street value of drugs seized is $198,885.00.

As a result of the investigation, three males and six females have been arrested and charged. Three of the accused were held for bail hearings and are facing a number of charges. Six others involved are facing charges related to the investigation and will appear in court at a later date.

Charged are

1. Edison Tyler Beal, 23, of Kitchener is charged with:

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Careless storage of a prohibited device (ammunition), contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

 Breach of Probation, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

2. Skylar James Beal, 23 of Brantford is charged with:

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (oxycodone pills), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Careless storage of Firearm, contrary to section 86(2) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (Shotgun) contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Weapon for Dangerous purpose, (Taser) contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

 Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code

 Tampering with a Serial Number of a Firearm, contrary to section 108(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Firearm contrary to order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

3. Ryan Oliver Reed, 23, of Brantford is charged with:

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (fentanyl), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (oxycodone pills), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Careless storage of Firearm, contrary to section 86(2) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, (Shotgun) contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (Taser) contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

 Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code

 Tampering with a Serial Number of a Firearm, contrary to section 108(1) of the Criminal Code

 Possession of Firearm contrary to order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Add Your Voice