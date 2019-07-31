Local News
ticker

Protest ends outside Six Nations band office

July 31, 2019 36 views
Dawn Hill speaks to Deputy Chief Dave Smoke while three elders refused to leave the protest site Monday remain seated. Traditional women worked to convince them to leave for their safety. The tent was dismantled while they stayed inside. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A two month old protest outside the Six Nations Band Administration office came to an end Monday after police told protesters to move off the front lawn. Acting Deputy Chief Dave Smoke told the remaining three protesters an injunction ordered them and their personal property off the lawn. Over 30 Six Nations Police amassed around the building while community members watched from across the street and in vehicles parked nearby as about 100 band employees aided councillors in dismanteling the protest tents and belongings. Band employees had been invited to help the elected council take back the building. Behind the building Police stood guard as Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), Chief Ava Hill, band employees and A6N employees dismantled a wooden barricade made up of pallots,…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

SIU Investigating a Shooting in Brantford 

July 31, 2019 22

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service were involved in an investigation this morning in the area of…

Read more
The Six Nations Cannabis Commission is off to a rocky start after commissioners report bickering, bullying and this $4 million research seed project now at risk....page 4 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Cannabis Commission off to rocky start

July 31, 2019 77

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations communities across the country are prospering from the new cannabis…

Read more