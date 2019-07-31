Protest ends outside Six Nations band office

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A two month old protest outside the Six Nations Band Administration office came to an end Monday after police told protesters to move off the front lawn. Acting Deputy Chief Dave Smoke told the remaining three protesters an injunction ordered them and their personal property off the lawn. Over 30 Six Nations Police amassed around the building while community members watched from across the street and in vehicles parked nearby as about 100 band employees aided councillors in dismanteling the protest tents and belongings. Band employees had been invited to help the elected council take back the building. Behind the building Police stood guard as Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC), Chief Ava Hill, band employees and A6N employees dismantled a wooden barricade made up of pallots,…



