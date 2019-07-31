Editorial
National News

Protest may be over, but the battle is only beginning

July 31, 2019 20 views

No one won in the Six Nations Band Administration office stand off. After 63 days protesters were removed from the lawn of the building under police presence along with all of their tents, personal items and their fire put out. The issues the protesters said they were holding the building for remain unsettled, the whole shopping list of them that got longer as the days grew. The Six Nations Elected Council’s reputation suffered a dent when along with band employees they cheered the removal, engaged in unnecessary heckling, insults and reckless behaviour in two incidents that came close to exploding. The protest came to an end without any injuries or physical harm thanks to a very accommodating Six Nations Police force and respectful fire department. The police may have appeared…

