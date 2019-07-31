National News
SIU Investigating a Shooting in Brantford 

July 31, 2019 1 view

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service were involved in an investigation this morning in the area of Pearl Street, Brantford and as a result of the investigation the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) have taken over the case. While he confirmed it is related to a shooting Constable Shane Seibert of the Brantford Police was unable to provide any further details as the investigation has been turned over to the SIU. More details to follow.

