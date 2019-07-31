SIU Investigating a Shooting in Brantford 

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service were involved in an investigation this morning in the area of Pearl Street, Brantford and as a result of the investigation the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) have taken over the case. While he confirmed it is related to a shooting Constable Shane Seibert of the Brantford Police was unable to provide any further details as the investigation has been turned over to the SIU. More details to follow.
Related Posts
Six Nations Cannabis Commission off to rocky start
July 31, 2019 69
By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations communities across the country are prospering from the new cannabis…
Protest ends outside Six Nations band office
July 31, 2019 36
By Justin Lethbridge Writer A two month old protest outside the Six Nations Band Administration office…