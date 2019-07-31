Six Nations Cannabis Commission off to rocky start

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations communities across the country are prospering from the new cannabis industry, Six Nations appears to be in a free fall. At least two underground groups are pushing to begin launching dispensaries while at least nine are already operating. The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC), now about two months old, itself has been mired in inner turmoil amid allegations of bullying and internal disputes and one commissioner claiming they are “doing illegal things.” The turmoil has resulted in the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) removing one commissioner and appointing two band councillors to oversee the arms’ length body. Turtle Island News has learned the commission has: -issued a letter providing approval in principle of a $4 million test crop of cannabis seed to a company engaged…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice