Six Nations Cannabis Commission off to rocky start

July 31, 2019 72 views
The Six Nations Cannabis Commission is off to a rocky start after commissioners report bickering, bullying and this $4 million research seed project now at risk....page 4 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations communities across the country are prospering from the new cannabis industry, Six Nations appears to be in a free fall. At least two underground groups are pushing to begin launching dispensaries while at least nine are already operating. The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC), now about two months old, itself has been mired in inner turmoil amid allegations of bullying and internal disputes and one commissioner claiming they are “doing illegal things.” The turmoil has resulted in the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) removing one commissioner and appointing two band councillors to oversee the arms’ length body. Turtle Island News has learned the commission has: -issued a letter providing approval in principle of a $4 million test crop of cannabis seed to a company engaged…

