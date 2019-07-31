UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Third World Problems In A First World Country

by Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com Bad water in Attawapiskat is an old problem. Ever since the water treatment plant was put in place and the source determined at a little lake away from a fast flowing river there have been problems. How did we end up with water that is making people in my hometown sick? After all, Attawapiskat is located in some of the most pristine wilderness lands in the entire country yet we have never really had satisfactory water and sewage systems. When I was a boy growing up in the community I recall very well how terrible the living conditions were. Most of the community households had no indoor plumbing so no running water or sewage. We had to use an outhouse as our toilet and that got…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice