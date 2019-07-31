Editorial
National News

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: Third World Problems In A First World Country

July 31, 2019 18 views

by Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com Bad water in Attawapiskat is an old problem. Ever since the water treatment plant was put in place and the source determined at a little lake away from a fast flowing river there have been problems. How did we end up with water that is making people in my hometown sick? After all, Attawapiskat is located in some of the most pristine wilderness lands in the entire country yet we have never really had satisfactory water and sewage systems. When I was a boy growing up in the community I recall very well how terrible the living conditions were. Most of the community households had no indoor plumbing so no running water or sewage. We had to use an outhouse as our toilet and that got…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Six Nations Cannabis Commission is off to a rocky start after commissioners report bickering, bullying and this $4 million research seed project now at risk....page 4 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Cannabis Commission off to rocky start

July 31, 2019 68

By Lynda Powless Editor While First Nations communities across the country are prospering from the new cannabis…

Read more
Dawn Hill speaks to Deputy Chief Dave Smoke while three elders refused to leave the protest site Monday remain seated. Traditional women worked to convince them to leave for their safety. The tent was dismantled while they stayed inside. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Protest ends outside Six Nations band office

July 31, 2019 36

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A two month old protest outside the Six Nations Band Administration office…

Read more