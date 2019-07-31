Slider
Sports

Zone 9 ‘B’ Champs!

July 31, 2019 25 views
Intermediate Girls 1 Conquer the 2019 Zone 9 ‘B’ Championship. Kaya Maracle, Kylie Maracle, Leeah Henhawk, Danny Hill, Koral VanEvery, Lauryn Hill, Cloe VanEvery, Sierra Squire, Kenley Jacobs, Mineesha Webster, Natalie Hill, Hailee Johnson, Jaden Squire, Autumn Clause, Hayley Grosbeck, Keyara Jacobs, and Mia Martin walk away as this years Champions. (Photo By Neil Becker)

Intermediate 1’s Zone 9 ‘A’ Division Champs! By Neil Becker Sports Writer OHSWEKEN – This is a confident and determined Six Nations Intermediate 1 team who have their sights squarely set on Provincial gold. After celebrating the recent Intermediate Zone 9 ‘A’ Championship victory with teammates, friends and family, a jubilant Tyrese Staats replied, “This feels great. We played as a team and now it’s onto provincials. We all have the same goal and nothing is going to get in our way of winning gold.” Staats was soaking in the accomplishments of this Tuesday, July 23rd achievement at the Gaylord Powless Arena (GPA). “This (winning Intermediate Zone 9 ‘A’ Championship banner) gives us all a mental boost. A mental boost that we can do it. We just played our game…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
