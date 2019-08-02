OPP and Six Nations Police have blocked roads in Hagersville

Road Closures in Effect for Motor Vehicles and Pedestrian Traffic

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Haldimand County Detachment, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team members are currently on scene at an address on Howard Street in Hagersville.

As a result of an incident earlier this morning on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, the OPP is assisting Six Nations Police Service in an ongoing investigation.

As a result, the following road closures are in effect for the motoring public and pedestrian traffic.

· Howard Street at King Street West

· King Street West at Main Street

· John Street at Tuscarora Road

· John Street at Main Street

An update on the investigation and roads closures will be provided when available.

