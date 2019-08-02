Daily
National News

Police Block roads in Hagersville

August 2, 2019 227 views

OPP ASSISTING SIX NATIONS POLICE

Road Closures in Effect for Motor Vehicles and Pedestrian Traffic

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Haldimand County Detachment, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team members are currently on scene at an address on Howard Street in Hagersville.

 

As a result of an incident earlier this morning on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, the OPP is assisting Six Nations Police Service in an ongoing investigation.

 

As a result, the following road closures are in effect for the motoring public and pedestrian traffic.

 

·        Howard Street at King Street West

·        King Street West at Main Street

·        John Street at Tuscarora Road

·        John Street at Main Street

 

An update on the investigation and roads closures will be provided when available.

