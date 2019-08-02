UPDATE: OPP in full tactical gear zero in on Hagersville unit described as “known drughouse”

Haldimand County OPP have blocked off an area along King Street in Hagersville saying only that they are assisting Six Nations Police. A full OPP tactical unit has been brought in. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

HAGERSVILLE, ONT – Hagersville residents have been told to stay in their homes and motorists have been told to avoid the area after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), shut down an area of the town earlier this morning and brought in the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response.

OPP Media Relations Constable Ed Sanchuk told Turtle Island News the OPP “are currently assisting the Six Nations Police Service with one of their investigations that took place earlier this morning. We have subsequently located their suspect at this address.”

The units have surrounded a Howard Street address in Hagersville.

OPP said they are assisting Six Nations of the Grand River who were involved in an early morning incident with an unknown man on Six Nations today, Friday, August 2 2019.

In the meantime Turtle Island News is on the scene. Reporter Justin Lethbridge says the area is a business area with homes in between.

OPP have closed off all access to:

Howard Street at King Street West

King Street West at Main Street

John Street at Tuscarora Road

John Street at Main Street

Neighbours have described the area as tense. OPP chained a vehicle on King Street in front of a dental office and flattened tires. OPP in full tactical gear are in the area. Neighbours have described an apartment in the closed off area as a known drug house.

OPP said earlier they would provide an update on the investigation and roads closures will be provided when available.

