Six Nations man holds police off for 12 hours after assaulting woman

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A Six Nations man is facing at least six firearm and assault charges after surrendering to police Friday after a standoff in Hagersville.

Six Nations Police said the incident began at 2:40a.m. Friday, August 2 when police received a report of an assault involving a firearm at a Fifth Line Road home. The suspect had fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Pick Up truck prior to police arriving.

Officers found a female victim who had suffered a head injury including a laceration to her ear. The victim had been struck on the head with the stock of a rifle. The assault appeared to be unprovoked. The suspect was known to the victim. The female victim was transported to West Haldimand General Hospital by ambulance.

Police were aware of an address on King Street, in Hagersville, that the suspect frequented. After patrolling that area, police located the suspect vehicle parked on Howard Street. A half full box of ammunition could be seen on the front seat. The O.P.P. set up a containment zone around the King Street address. After more than 12 hours the man surrendered peacefully to police at 3:00 P.M..

Gary Matthew Green, 29, of Ohsweken faces numerous criminal charges including Assault with a Weapon, Pointing a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence, Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. He was held in custody.

Police are interested in speaking to the other occupant of the suspect vehicle when the assault took place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

Add Your Voice