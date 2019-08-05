New wildfire promts evacuation alert in hot, dry Okanagan Similkameen region

VANCOUVER- A wildfire discovered Sunday evening north of Oliver, B.C., in the district of Okanagan-Similkameen has prompted an evacuation alert for several properties and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The regional district is advising residents to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order in case the blaze, dubbed the Eagle Bluff fire, grows.

Fire information officer Hannah Swift says the fire is estimated at 1.2 square kilometres in size, but crews have not been able to see its full eastern flank due to smoke and power lines in the area that pose a challenge to aircraft.

Swift says the fire could spread quickly, fuelled by hot and dry conditions as well as dried-out sage and grass that can ignite in a flash.

Six helicopters have been assigned to support crew on the ground, and Swift says they face steep and rocky terrain and temperatures up to 35 C.

There are 22 personnel fighting the fire, with an additional 80 arriving throughout Monday from across the province.

Swift says the suspected cause of the fire is human activity and it’s under investigation.

