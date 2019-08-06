Tornado or thunderstorm, trees, powerlines down along Highway 54 near Caledonia

Trees have been uprooted and branches snapped in LaFortune Park just outside Middleport along Highway 54. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

SIX NATIONS-Thunderstorms just before noon today may have turned into isolated violent winds that hit a corridor along Highway 54 from County Road 22 to Caledonia. Trees have been snapped causing damage to cars and houses with branches littering the roadway. Powerlines are down and local residents are amazed at the damage.

Trees were snapped at LaFortune Park on Highway 54 with the majority of damage on the north side of Highway 54. There have been no reports of damage to Six Nations.

