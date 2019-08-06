Daily
Tornado or thunderstorm, trees, powerlines down along Highway 54 near Caledonia

August 6, 2019 203 views

Trees have been uprooted and branches snapped  in LaFortune Park just outside Middleport along Highway 54.  (Photo by Jim C Powless)

SIX NATIONS-Thunderstorms just before noon today may have turned into isolated violent winds that hit a corridor along Highway 54 from   County Road 22 to Caledonia.  Trees have been snapped causing damage to cars and houses  with branches littering the roadway. Powerlines are down and local residents are amazed at the damage.

Thunderstorm clouds move past Six Nations

Trees were snapped at LaFortune Park on Highway 54  with the majority of damage on the north side of Highway 54. There have been no reports of damage to Six Nations.

