Artist creates centerpiece of garden in response to Truth & Reconciliations call to action

August 7, 2019 19 views
Indigenous artist Solomon King unveiled a model of the turtle he’s carving for Toronto city hall.

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – It’s a painstaking process but Anishinaabe artist Solomon King is on track to have his sculpture of a six-foot tall turtle made out of Indiana limestone on display here in 2022. The turtle – representing many First Nation creation stories — will be the centrepiece of a permanent garden with seating located in Nathan Phillips Square outside Toronto’s city hall. It’s part of the city’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 82. That action requires provincial and territorial governments to install a publicly accessible and highly visible monument to residential school survivors. King, 49, was on hand at the second annual Indian Residential School Survivors Legacy Celebration in the square on July 29 and 30. The…

