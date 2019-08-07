Editorial
Letters: Fighting to be Ohgwehoweh

August 7, 2019 31 views

Good morning to all! What a beautiful day to wake up to. The sun is shining, the weather is a cooling warmth. I pray all is well with everyone. And to the ones hurting, I send my undying love. I also feel I need to send my apologies to the ones who felt they were inconvenienced by the ‘63 days of a peaceful demonstration’. I’m sorry you all had to be a part of something you didn’t want to be a part of. Now, before you say something or comment, please just think of why this happened. First, it had to happen. It had to happen for so many reasons as I’m sure we all have had one grievance with this band council or another at some point..at least one….

