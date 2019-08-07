RCMP: Two Bodies found in northern Manitoba believed to be B.C. fugitives

RCMP announced today they believe they have found the bodies of fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in northern Manitoba.The two are suspected of killing three people in B.C. after finding items directly linked to the two men on the shoreline of Nelson River where police also found an overturned damaged boat.

RCMP said they found two male bodies Wednesday at about 10 a.m.in the area of Fox Lake Cree Nation, a community about 70 kilometres northeast of Gillam, Man.

The remains were found in dense bush a kilometre away from where items linked to the two were found along the Nelson River. The bodies were about eight kilometres away from Fox Lake where RCMP found a torched SUV that was allegedly driven by the men.

“At this time, we believe that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia,” said Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

An autopsy is taking place in Winnipeg to confirm the identities of the two male bodies and determine their causes of death, MacLatchy said.

