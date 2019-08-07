Local News
Six Nations Elected Council reins in cannabis commission

August 7, 2019 45 views
A $4 million research and develoment cannabis field has been plowed under after threats of charges by police. CCCG received a letter of approval pending a permit from the Six Nations Cannabis Commission that has been overruled by Six Nations Elected Council (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

SN Elected Council puts moratorium on cannabis permits By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers A moratorium on cannabis permits has been imposed by the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) until the Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) ‘regulations and permitting or licensing process has been established’ according to a media release from the SNEC. The announcement comes after SNEC removed a SNCC member following a closed meeting between the SNEC and SNCC. At the same time a $4 million cannabis seed research and development project has been cancelled by the owners and a 30 acre, $4 million test field has been plowed under. The owners maybe considering a lawsuit. SNEC claimed a ‘letter In lieu of a permit’ was issued to the cannabis research company without a proper permit application…

