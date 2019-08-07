Six Nations man faces multiple charges

A Six Nations man who was given an “opportunity to rebuild” his life by a judge just two weeks ago is again facing multiple charges, this time in the assault of a woman and armed standoff with police. Six Nations Police responded to an assault involving a firearm at a Fifth Line Road home August 2nd, at about 2:40 a.m. and found a female suffering a head injury including a laceration to her ear. Police learned the woman had been struck in the head with the stock of a rifle and the assailant fled in a black Chevrolet Pick Up truck prior to police arriving. Police said the assault appeared to be unprovoked and the suspect was known to the victim. The woman was transported to West Haldimand General Hospital…



