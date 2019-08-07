Editorial
National News

SNEC needs to get out of cannabis business

August 7, 2019 61 views

The Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) cannabis commission has to go. Sorry, but it does. It doesn’t work, won’t work and the community needs a body it can trust not one that is mired in mistrust and has a commissioner off inspecting businesses and calling the police on them. Really. It has to go. SNEC created the arm’s length commission, appointed five people and said here go build an industry. Instead, internal conflict broke out with a body without staff, no expertise available and no personal backgrounds on any kind on similar committees It was doomed from the start. Thanks to SNEC. Now in a move to try and restore confidence in what remains a controversial SNEC body the band council has scapegoated one commissioner as the problem and now…

