Truth and Reconciliation Commission recognition and appreciation celebration honors Residential School Survivors

August 7, 2019 23 views
Talks were given about the Indigenous creation story.

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – Residential school survivors were honoured at a two-day outdoor event here in late July. At the same time the public got to learn about the ways and culture of Canada’s Indigenous people. It was the second annual Indian Residential School Survivors Legacy Celebration held in the 12-acre Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre (TCFNCC) organized the event in collaboration with the City of Toronto. More than 20 large teepees were spread around the square, many with drop-in workshops. There was also an Indigenous marketplace with arts, crafts, food and musicians. Survivors had a special tent where they could sit together. In her welcoming address Six Nations Chief Ava Hill thanked the survivors for speaking to the Truth…

