Daily
National News

Two Quebec officers charged with sexual assault following probes by police watchdog 

August 7, 2019 51 views

Timothy Sangoya, right, seen here receiving an award at the 2016 annual meeting of the Quebec Aboriginal Chiefs of Police. (Quebec Public Security Ministry)

MONTREAL- Two Quebec police officers have been charged with sexual assault following separate investigations by the province’s independent police watchdog.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau des enquetes independantes confirmed today the two officers charged are Timothy Sangoya with the Kativik Regional Police Force and Roger Barnaby with the Listuguj Police Department.

Timothy Sangoy

Sangoya, 62, faces one count of sexual assault, allegedly committed in 2003. He appeared in court June 17. Barnaby, 32, also faces one count of sexual assault, allegedly committed in 2017. He has yet to appear before a judge.

The two men are the first police officers charged criminally following investigations by the independent watchdog. Created in 2016, it has initiated 77 criminal investigations of Quebec police officers since it began operating in June 2016. Of those, 35 remain open.

Peter Arsenault, director of public security with the Listuguj Police Department, said Barnaby was suspended with pay in December when the investigation began. Listuguj is a Mi’kmaq and Listugujewa First Nations community located about 750 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

A spokesman for the Kativik Regional Police Force would not comment on the case. The Kativik region is located in Quebec’s far north and is composed of 14 communities.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Oka calls for moratorium on land transfer and seeks RCMP presence in Kanesatake 

August 7, 2019 30

By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- The Quebec town of Oka wants the federal government…

Read more
Daily

RCMP: Two Bodies found in northern Manitoba believed to be B.C. fugitives

August 7, 2019 49

RCMP  announced today they believe they have found the bodies of fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer…

Read more

Leave a Reply