Local News
ticker

Waste Management System

August 7, 2019 22 views

The Minister of Indigenous Services has endorsed the building of a Waste Transfer Station at Six Nations. In a news release Minister Seamus O’Regan announced the community landfill site will be closed and that a new transfer station is being built. “A solid waste management system is critical to a healthy community and a healthy environment. the new transfer station will improve how solid waste is managed at Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation. Congratulations to Chief (Ava) Hill for your continued innovation and leadership!” The new transfer station is being built at the Fourth Line Road landfill site and is expected to be complete by fall 2019. Director of Public Works Michael Montour previously told the Turtle Island News the new station will be complete in November…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

A $4 million research and develoment cannabis field has been plowed under after threats of charges by police. CCCG received a letter of approval pending a permit from the Six Nations Cannabis Commission that has been overruled by Six Nations Elected Council (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council reins in cannabis commission

August 7, 2019 36

SN Elected Council puts moratorium on cannabis permits By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers A…

Read more
Children hold up a sign at the press conference called by the former protesters who were perched on the Six Nations Elected Council lawn for 63 days. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)
Local News

Protestors taking break after removal

August 7, 2019 28

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Demonstrators who had occupied the area around the Six Nations Elected Council’s…

Read more